Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson announces his return to WWE and confirms SmackDown appearance

This marks Rock’s first WWE appearance since his back-to-back showings at the historic Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles and a promo on NXT TV. The Rock introduced the Final Boss character last year when he embraced his villainous side during the buildup to WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Last year, The Rock shocked everyone by thanking Cody Rhodes for carrying WWE over the past year and also honoured Roman Reigns.

This week's SmackDown has a big six-man tag match on the card featuring Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman and Damian Priest against Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, The Rock also has another major assignment as he is set to star in Martin Scorsese's next project where he will star as a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss.