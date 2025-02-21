Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson announces his return to WWE and confirms SmackDown appearance

WWE legend is set for a return to WWE. Johnson took to social media to confirm that he will be back on the February 21 edition of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The former WWE Champion raised eyebrows by calling himself “The Final Boss” which fuels even more excitement as the road to WrestleMania 41 has already kicked off. Meanwhile, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also weighed in on The Rock’s return, hinting at a major change.
The Rock is making a WWE return on Smackdown; Will he host Wrestlemania 41?
On social media, The Rock wrote, “Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork.” After The Rock announced his WWE SmackDown return, WWE released a full preview of The Final Boss’ appearance. Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H also addressed fans and revealed some new information.’
Triple H said, “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.” Since Triple H called The Rock “The Final Boss,” fans are speculating whether The Rock will bring back his persona on WWE SmackDown.
This marks Rock’s first WWE appearance since his back-to-back showings at the historic Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles and a promo on NXT TV. The Rock introduced the Final Boss character last year when he embraced his villainous side during the buildup to WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Last year, The Rock shocked everyone by thanking Cody Rhodes for carrying WWE over the past year and also honoured Roman Reigns.
This week's SmackDown has a big six-man tag match on the card featuring Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman and Damian Priest against Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, The Rock also has another major assignment as he is set to star in Martin Scorsese's next project where he will star as a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss.