Meet Karan Paul: The low-key Punjab Kings co-owner married to a supermodel

Punjab Kings is among the most exciting franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, celebrated for its bold and entertaining style of cricket. Over the years, several cricket legends have worn the iconic red and gold jersey of PBKS—icons like Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Miller, all of whom have left a mark as players or captains.
In recent seasons, the franchise has seen remarkable growth, much of which can be attributed to its owners—Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. While Mohit Burman is reportedly the largest stakeholder, Karan Paul holds a smaller share. Despite his low public profile, Karan Paul plays an influential role in the team's operations.
A well-known name in the Indian business landscape, Karan Paul is the Chairman of the Apeejay Surrendra Group—a 100-year-old conglomerate founded by his ancestor, Lala Pyare Lal. The group has interests in tea, hospitality, shipping, and real estate.
By the age of 30, Karan had already revived and sold two struggling businesses for a profit. His business acumen has also seen him serve on executive boards of major industry bodies like FICCI, CII, ICC, and more. In recognition of his contributions, Italy awarded him the prestigious Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity in 2006. A passionate cricket fan, Karan invested in Punjab Kings during the IPL’s inaugural season in 2008.
On the personal front, Karan Paul has been married to Indrani Dasgupta since 2014, the same year PBKS reached its first IPL final. Indrani, once hailed as the “Supermodel of the Decade,” began her modeling career at 18 after being discovered by designer Ashish Soni. She went on to become the face of brands like Lakme, Allen Solly, Monte Carlo, and Reebok. In addition to her fashion career, Indrani is active in philanthropy. Despite their high-profile achievements, Karan and Indrani prefer a private, grounded life with their two children, Kabir Anand Paul and Uma Kismat Paul.