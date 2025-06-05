Meet Karan Paul: The low-key Punjab Kings co-owner married to a supermodel

Punjab Kings is among the most exciting franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, celebrated for its bold and entertaining style of cricket. Over the years, several cricket legends have worn the iconic red and gold jersey of PBKS—icons like Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Miller, all of whom have left a mark as players or captains.

In recent seasons, the franchise has seen remarkable growth, much of which can be attributed to its owners—Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. While Mohit Burman is reportedly the largest stakeholder, Karan Paul holds a smaller share. Despite his low public profile, Karan Paul plays an influential role in the team's operations.

Who is Karan Paul?