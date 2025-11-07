Australia captain Alyssa Healy "haunted" by loss to India, did not watch WC final

Alyssa Healy addressed the heartbreaking loss on a cricket podcast with former Australian cricketer, Brad Haddin: Willow Talk Cricket podcast. The Australia captain and wicket-keeper said, "Look, I’ve been better. I won’t lie to you. But at the same time, it is what it is. End of the day that, after seven weeks of a big long tour, we played some really really incredible cricket but didn’t quite get over a certain Indian hurdle, I suppose you’d say".

The cricketer went on to add, "Obviously, I haven’t watched the final, but India got themselves over the line, which is really cool, and it’s great for the global game. So, from that perspective, it was an amazing experience, but obviously sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while that one, but that’s ok".

Alyssa Healy said that Australia played very good cricket throughout the tournament, which is why the defeat to India hurts more. "That’s probably what makes it hurt more is that we’re playing so well. Everyone was contributing. Everyone was playing out of their skin which I thought was unbelievable and we had sort of half an off night and get done in a knockout game. One to reflect on, yeah, the team’s flying at the moment which is pretty cool but sad we don’t have a trophy to show for it", she said.