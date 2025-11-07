Australia captain Alyssa Healy "haunted" by loss to India, did not watch WC final

Cricketer Alyssa Healy, captain of the Australian Women's team shared that she is still haunted by her country's defeat to India in the semi-finals of the World Cup and did not watch the final between India and South Africa that saw the former emerging as champions.
In the semi-final between Australia and India, the hosts managed to chase 339 runs in Mumbai. With brilliant performances from players like Jemimah Rodrigues, it was the highest ever run chase in Wold Cup knockout stage history across men's and women's cricket.
Alyssa Healy addressed the heartbreaking loss on a cricket podcast with former Australian cricketer, Brad Haddin: Willow Talk Cricket podcast. The Australia captain and wicket-keeper said, "Look, I’ve been better. I won’t lie to you. But at the same time, it is what it is. End of the day that, after seven weeks of a big long tour, we played some really really incredible cricket but didn’t quite get over a certain Indian hurdle, I suppose you’d say".
The cricketer went on to add, "Obviously, I haven’t watched the final, but India got themselves over the line, which is really cool, and it’s great for the global game. So, from that perspective, it was an amazing experience, but obviously sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while that one, but that’s ok".
Alyssa Healy said that Australia played very good cricket throughout the tournament, which is why the defeat to India hurts more. "That’s probably what makes it hurt more is that we’re playing so well. Everyone was contributing. Everyone was playing out of their skin which I thought was unbelievable and we had sort of half an off night and get done in a knockout game. One to reflect on, yeah, the team’s flying at the moment which is pretty cool but sad we don’t have a trophy to show for it", she said.
India pulled off a record chase that night at the DY Patil Stadium despite the high target. Jemimah Rodrigues was unbeaten on 127 runs, handing over India the victory. Australian cricketers, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath dropped two crucial chances that could have seen Jemimah walking out, changing the game altogether.
"We created opportunities throughout our fielding innings to defend that total and get key wickets along the way, but we just weren’t able to capitalise on that", Alyssa reflected.
India's tremendous innings against Australia saw them in the final of the tournament and the Women in Blue ended up bring crowned champions of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 , ushering in a new era of women's cricket in India.