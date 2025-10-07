Roman Reigns set for Australian showdown in Perth

The card for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel in Perth Australia is locked and loaded promising a night of high-stakes action and major star power, topped off by the return of ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns in a headline bout against local hero Bronson Reed.

Roman, making his return following a storyline absence for his Street Fighter filming commitments, opened Raw in Dallas this week and was immediately confronted by Reed and Paul Heyman

The segment was a masterclass in psychological warfare, culminating in Heyman proposing a unique stipulation for the match: an Australian Street Fight, a contest Reed has reportedly never lost during his formative years in Australian promotions. Roman accepted the challenge without hesitation, setting the stage for their monumental clash.

This will be the second one-on-one meeting between the two men. Roman defeated Reed at Clash in Paris earlier this summer but was brutally attacked afterwards by Reed and Bron Breakker, requiring him to be stretchered out of the arena. Notably, this will be only Roman’s sixth match of 2025, a significantly lighter schedule than usual for the veteran star who has wrestled a total of 12 matches since the beginning of 2024.