Roman Reigns set for Australian showdown in Perth

The card for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel in Perth Australia is locked and loaded promising a night of high-stakes action and major star power, topped off by the return of ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns in a headline bout against local hero Bronson Reed.
The segment was a masterclass in psychological warfare, culminating in Heyman proposing a unique stipulation for the match: an Australian Street Fight, a contest Reed has reportedly never lost during his formative years in Australian promotions. Roman accepted the challenge without hesitation, setting the stage for their monumental clash.
This will be the second one-on-one meeting between the two men. Roman defeated Reed at Clash in Paris earlier this summer but was brutally attacked afterwards by Reed and Bron Breakker, requiring him to be stretchered out of the arena. Notably, this will be only Roman’s sixth match of 2025, a significantly lighter schedule than usual for the veteran star who has wrestled a total of 12 matches since the beginning of 2024.
The rest of the Crown Jewel card is equally stacked featuring two massive champion-versus-champion bouts. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the inaugural Men's Crown Jewel Championship. On the women’s side Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is set to meet WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill or Nia Jax for the new Women's Crown Jewel Championship.
In an emotionally charged contest John Cena will continue his potential retirement tour with an eagerly anticipated clash against legendary rival AJ Styles. Finally, in a fierce tag team grudge match Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will take on the formidable team of The Kabuki Warriors, promising a hard-hitting encounter.
With five matches now officially announced, the event is set to deliver drama and thrills on Saturday.