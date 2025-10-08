Bill Belichick and UNC Football’s Hulu documentary cancelled

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels had announced a season-long documentary on the college football team back in August. However, as per reports, the documentary currently stands cancelled as the team continues to have a below par season.
When Bill Belichick announced the documentary in August, he expressed his excitement for the project. "It’ll feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do, and a program starting from where it started from several months ago, to wherever it goes during the season which, of course, we determine on the field", he had said.
The head coach had even said that the documentary will be all ready to release "later this fall".
However, things do not seem to be going Bill Belichick's way during his debut season with UNC. With poor team performance and hardly any wins, the Hulu documentary cancellation is the second time such a project about Bill and UNC could not be finished.
According to reports, HBO series, Hard Knocks wanted to film a documentary focussing on the North Carolina Tar Heels and their season with new coach Bill Belichick. However, the coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, demanded to be the executive producer on the series. This demand was one among many that eventually led to the cancellation.
Bill Belichick is under heavy criticism due to his team's performance at the beginning of the season which many claim is the worst since 1888. Several critics have been blaming it on Bill, saying that things have worsened and become disastrous under his leadership.
There have also been reports that the problem goes beyond the field with many pointing fingers at Bill Belichick's way of leading, communication and picking favourites, which has led to a toxic environment.