Bill Belichick and UNC Football’s Hulu documentary cancelled

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels had announced a season-long documentary on the college football team back in August. However, as per reports, the documentary currently stands cancelled as the team continues to have a below par season.

UNC’s Hulu documentary will not happen

When Bill Belichick announced the documentary in August, he expressed his excitement for the project. "It’ll feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do, and a program starting from where it started from several months ago, to wherever it goes during the season which, of course, we determine on the field", he had said.

The head coach had even said that the documentary will be all ready to release "later this fall".