Himanshi Tokas: The first Indian judoka to be ranked World No. 1

Himanshi Tokas secured the historic spot after a run of impressive wins, even bagging the gold medal at the Asian Junior Championships. This victory, combined with her earlier triumphs at the Casablanca African Open and the Taipei Junior Asian Cup, pushed her to the top of the table.

For her win at the Asian Junior Championships on September 12, 2025, the 20-year-old judoka was supported by the Reliance Foundation. This was her third major junior win this year alone.

Overall, Himanshi has won five gold medals across three competitions, including one Continental Championship, three Continental Cup competitions, and one Continental Open Championship.

Himanshi Tokas climbed up three spots from her previous ranking to secure the World No 1 title. She now sits at the top with 610, in an important moment for judo as well as female sports in India.

After Himanshi had finished fifth in the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games, she was eligible for a spot at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal. Here, she worked hard and got better at judo while preparing for competitions.

Himanshi Tokas' mother stood by her, encouraging her daughter to not give up on judo even during trying times. Himanshi trained under the able mentorship of coach Yashpal Solanki. She also underwent training in the camps in Japan.

While Himanshi Tokas' world ranking has steered attention towards Indian judo, India's Shahin Rajakbhai Darjada has also secured the fourth spot in the junior women’s 57 kg category.

Both these extraordinary accomplishments, mark the first time that two judokas from India made it to the top five rank in their respective categories.