ICC suspends USA Cricket membership due to breach of obligations

USA is set to host the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles which will see cricket return to the tournament as an Olympic sport. Hence, the ban marks a turning point for the sport in the USA.

Elaborating on the breaches which led to the ban, ICC said, "These [breaches] include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world".

USA Cricket fell short of meeting the main criteria set by ICC, which requires a member to have a strong governance system and comply with ICC rules and statues, which, according to the Council, it has failed to do.

"The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game, and the ICC’s top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension", ICC further stated.

The Council also announced that the board has decided that to protect athletes and staff, USA's national teams can participate in all ICC events and also prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.