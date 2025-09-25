Pakistan files complaint against Suryakumar Yadav’s statement

The PCB took notice of the comments and subsequently filed a complaint against the skipper. Suryakumar Yadav had said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery".

The comments were met with applauses and hoots from the Indian fans present in the stadium.

Following the events, Richie Richardson, the ICC match referee has demanded an explanation from Suryakumar Yadav for his post-match statements.

According to ICC protocol, players or team officials are not allowed to spread personal messages. Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their clothing, equipment or otherwise", says the rule.

The rule further reads, "Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes. The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved".

The ICC has further confirmed that it has taken note of the complaint and is conducting further investigation. Given the claims, a formal hearing may also take place.

Richie Richardson also stated that after reviewing the complaint by PCB, Suryakumar Yadav's remarks seemed to have affected cricket's image. "The ICC has asked me to handle two reports lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding comments made by your captain, Suryakumar Yadav...After examining the full reports and reviewing the evidence, I have concluded that a charge should be brought against Suryakumar Yadav for conduct that brings the game into dispute by making inappropriate comments, which are detrimental to the interest of the game", read the email reportedly sent by Richie to the Indian team.

Following the proceedings, Suryakumar Yadav may either accept the charge or face a formal hearing.