Suryakumar Yadav addresses no-handshake policy with Pakistan

However, the reporter only hinted at the alleged 'no-handshake' policy, asking, "In the last match against Pakistan, apart from the bat, India did well in the remaining aspects as well. In the next match, can we expect India to do the same as in the previous game?"

Suryakumar Yadav cleverly dealt with the question and dodged the question to avoid any controversy. The skipper answered, "What other things are you talking about? You are talking about our performance with the ball? It is a good contest between bat and ball. The whole stadium is packed to the rafters. The best thing is to put your best foot forward and do the best for your country".

Talking about the pressure that comes with playing against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav said that the team was prepared and not taking on unnecessary pressure.

"I feel our preparation has been really good leading into the tournament. We have also had three good games, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best", the captain added.

India faced a lot of criticism from a section of fans who believed that India should have boycott the match against Pakistan in light of the Pahalgam terror attack back in April. However, India released a statement declaring their solidarity and support to the victims and the Indian Armed forces.

India will face Pakistan on September 21, at 8 pm IST.