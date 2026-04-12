FIDE Candidates 2026: R Vaishali inching closer to World Championship while Praggnanandhaa knocked out

With the FIDE Candidates 2026 underway, R Vaishali refuses to budge and continues to deliver one strong performance after another. Ahead of the 11th round, she has a comfortable gap with Zhu Jiner who currently sits in the second place. R Praggnanandhaa, on the other hand, has no more hopes of clinching the title this time.

If Vaishali manages to win the next three rounds and claim victory, she will make history as the second Indian woman ever to compete in the World Championship, since Koneru Humpy. Koneru, in fact, was the one India had pinned all its hopes on and Vaishali was not even a favourite. She has definitely proved most critics wrong.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old will be facing second-placed Zhu, and needless to say, a lot rides on this match. If Vaishali emerges as the victor, she will, in all probability go on to win the entire thing.

20-year-old Praggnanandhaa is the only Indian in the open event. However, the young Grandmaster had difficult matches back-to-back, losing to Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and then an unfortunate draw with Matthias Blübaum, despite having a winning advantage.