Cristiano Ronaldo played despite being sick, ended up vomiting

Cristiano vomited after going to the locker room, once he was substituted for health issues. The footballer had been on the field for the entire 90 minutes but could not push through the additional 6 minutes of stoppage time and had to be taken out. Abdullah Al-Hamdan came on as the substitute.

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus admitted was the one who shared Cristiano's health status with the media, revealing that the Al-Nassr star was not fully fit. The manager said, "I thought about not starting him; he wasn't well. He had a stomachache and was very tired, and when I took him out, he went to the locker room and vomited."

Being physically unwell did not stop Cristiano Ronaldo from doing what he does best. He gave his all on the field and was involved in the only goal that his team scored that night. He even attempted scoring twice but could not net the ball.

The Portuguese legend took to his Instagram to share glimpses from the night, expressing joy for the win. He captioned the post, "+3. Great energy from the stands!". He did not mention his poor health because he knows he will bounce back sooner than anyone else.