Sports stars Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce shocking split

USA football (soccer) legend Megan Rapinoe and her longtime partner, WNBA star Sue Bird have broken up. The couple announced their split via a joint statement on Instagram, on Friday, April 17, 2026.
The couple, loved by their fans all over, were together for almost ten years. They had first met during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, during a photoshoot. They got engaged almost six years ago, in October 2020 but did not marry.
Retired footballer Megan Rapinoe, 40 and former WNBA player Sue Bird, 45 are both stars in their individual sports. Both Olympic gold medallists in their respective careers, were adored as a couple. However, their journey together seems to have come to an end.
On Friday, the former couple announced their split via a statement. "There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we've made the decision to separate as a couple", the statement on Instagram began.
It further read, "This hasn't been an easy decision, but it's one we've made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We've shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we'll always carry with us."
The couple extended their gratitude to the community that welcomed and supported them. "So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters", the statement added.
Megan and Sue also have a podcast focussing on women's sports, titled, A Touch More, which they relaunched in 2024. The official page of the podcast also collaborated on the post about their split, along with the accounts of the couple. The podcast, will also, not be carried forward following their separation.
"Getting to create A Touch More: The Podcast and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy. The conversations, the laughter, the connection - it means more than we can put into words. While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we've built with you isn't", the joint statement said.
The former couple even recorded a short clip as part of their special episode of the podcast, where they shared the personal update together, giving all those who loved them, a closure.
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