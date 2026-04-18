Sports stars Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce shocking split

USA football (soccer) legend Megan Rapinoe and her longtime partner, WNBA star Sue Bird have broken up. The couple announced their split via a joint statement on Instagram, on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The couple, loved by their fans all over, were together for almost ten years. They had first met during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, during a photoshoot. They got engaged almost six years ago, in October 2020 but did not marry.

Sporting couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have split up after almost a decade together

Retired footballer Megan Rapinoe, 40 and former WNBA player Sue Bird, 45 are both stars in their individual sports. Both Olympic gold medallists in their respective careers, were adored as a couple. However, their journey together seems to have come to an end.