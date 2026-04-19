Pat McAfee stretchered out of WrestleMania 42 after surprise attack from Jelly Roll

Cody was not happy with Pat's move and dragged him outside the ring where Grammy award winning rapper and singer Jelly Roll hit Pat with his elbow. As he attacked him, he shouted, "Now, give them the one-on-one fight they came to see! Go give them a fight they came to see!"

The medical staff hurried to the scene and placed Pat on a stretcher who hurt his neck. While he was being stretchered out of Allegiant Stadium, Pat raised his hand to show a thumbs up and then, his middle finger to the crowd.

However, this was not the end to Pat's story on Saturday night. He returned sometime later. He came back wearing a neck brace and assisted Randy Orton to defeat Cody, but to no avail. After delivering the classsic Cross Rhodes, Cody Rhodes took home the victory.

Fans were not impressed by Pat McAfee's action. The feud between Randy and Cody is a classic one and many were disappointed, annoyed even, to see Pat come in the way and cause unnecessary trouble.