Triple H confirms WWE wrestler Brie Bella's shoulder injury

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has confirmed that Brie Bella is informed. The retired wrestler shared the news during the WWE SummerSlam Saturday post-show and the video was uploaded on all WWE social media platforms where fans poured in their support.
The Bella Twins, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, along with Paige took on The Fatal Influence comprising Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Unfortunately, Brie seemed to have injured her shoulder as she was seen holding her right shoulder. The trio also lost a fight to the Fatal Influence.
As concern grew, Triple H confirmed her injury saying that things don't look very good right now. "Yeah...she is injured. I don’t have an update on her yet. She got some treatment here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done", the 57-year-old said.
Talking about how the injury looks, he added, "Don’t have a clean answer on it yet. I know she hurt her shoulder. Seems pretty bad, but I don’t have that answer yet. Hopefully we will soon, and it won’t be as bad as we thought it was. But that’s the nature of the game. We’ll pivot accordingly for everything. It’s unfortunate, I hate it, this part of the business."
Brie's twin, Nikki recently suffered an injury and had just returned to the ring, making the timing very unfortunate. The 42-year-old professional wrestlers is currently in the hospital as further updates are awaited.
Fans have sent their best wishes to the WWE wrestler as they await Brie Bella's return. "Oh my heart quick recovery for you Brie!", one comment read under WWE's post. Another fan said, "Breaks my heart Praying for my brieze and hoping it’s not something really bad". "Please god it’s not THAT serious like plzzzz", another fan pleaded. One fan said, "I think the universe is against a Bella twins run."
Brie has not yet shared an update on her injury.
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