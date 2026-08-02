Triple H confirms WWE wrestler Brie Bella's shoulder injury

Brie's twin, Nikki recently suffered an injury and had just returned to the ring, making the timing very unfortunate. The 42-year-old professional wrestlers is currently in the hospital as further updates are awaited.

Fans react to Brie Bella's injury

Fans have sent their best wishes to the WWE wrestler as they await Brie Bella's return. "Oh my heart quick recovery for you Brie!", one comment read under WWE's post. Another fan said, "Breaks my heart Praying for my brieze and hoping it’s not something really bad". "Please god it’s not THAT serious like plzzzz", another fan pleaded. One fan said, "I think the universe is against a Bella twins run."

Brie has not yet shared an update on her injury.