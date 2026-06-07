Former WWE star Kaitlyn says Vince McMahon broke promises during Total Divas Era

Former WWE Women's wrestler, Kaitlyn, who is a one-time Divas Champion opened up about some false promises that were not followed through during WWE' Divas period.
A female wrestling star, Kaitlyn feels the women's division was not taken to the height it deserved to be at. Talking about the Total Divas Era, she said former chairman Vince McMahon had not maintained his promises.
Former WWE wrestler is not happy with the growth of women's division and has put the blame on Vince McMahon, former chairman of WWE. Kaitlyn was among the stars who took female wrestling to new heights and her comments have led to debates.
She did not hold back, and shed light on the promises made to women which were eventually broken, especially when it came to exposure and growth.
In a recent interview, she referred to the Total Divas Era, the time when women's wrestling in WWE was gaining attention. While Kaitlyn distanced herself from a lot of turmoil, she cannot forget being left out of WrestleMania 29.
She said, "That kind of goes to show you how much the title meant at that point in the history of the division. So, when 'Total Divas' started to be a thing, it was like the 'popular' girls... It was a lot of these women, and I'm saying this in a positive way, who knew how to play the game. Who knew how to elevate themselves within that kind of matrix of complications and pressure."
"Vince, promised us, promised, the women's division, Total Divas is not going to have any influence on storylines. Then, WrestleMania comes around, and that's when they were debuting the show. They were introducing the concept of 'Total Divas' and it literally took the place of a women's title match on WrestleMania", she added.
Despite Vince's promise that the reality series would not have any impact on creative decisions, or affect non-cast members, she was left off the WrestleMania card and Kaitlyn thinks it is because Total Divas took up the women's allotted time on television.