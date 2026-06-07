Former WWE star Kaitlyn says Vince McMahon broke promises during Total Divas Era

Former WWE Women's wrestler, Kaitlyn, who is a one-time Divas Champion opened up about some false promises that were not followed through during WWE' Divas period.

A female wrestling star, Kaitlyn feels the women's division was not taken to the height it deserved to be at. Talking about the Total Divas Era, she said former chairman Vince McMahon had not maintained his promises.

Kaitlyn talks about broken promises that harmed the WWE Women's division

Former WWE wrestler is not happy with the growth of women's division and has put the blame on Vince McMahon, former chairman of WWE. Kaitlyn was among the stars who took female wrestling to new heights and her comments have led to debates.