Rashee Rice facing £780,000 lawsuit as ex-partner alleges ‘harrowing’ pattern of abuse

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice is back in the legal spotlight, but this time the allegations hit much closer to home. His former partner, Dacoda Jones, has filed a civil lawsuit in Dallas detailing a distressing cycle of violence that she claims left her with "severe and permanent" physical and emotional scars.
The lawsuit, seeking roughly £780,000 in damages, paints a bleak picture of life behind closed doors. Dacoda alleges that between late 2023 and mid-2025, Rashee’s behaviour spiralled into a pattern of choking, hitting and hair-pulling. Perhaps most heart-breaking are the claims that many of these outbursts occurred while she was pregnant with their children. Beyond the physical pain, the filing describes a home life defined by fear, claiming Rashee would often smash furniture or lock her out of the house in the middle of the night.
This legal action follows a series of raw, since-deleted Instagram posts from January, where Dacoda shared photos of deep bruising and a damaged home. While she didn't name her abuser at the time, the NFL and the Chiefs confirmed they were "aware" of the situation. Rashee was officially served with the lawsuit papers this past Wednesday.
In his defence, Rashee’s solicitor, Sean Lindsey, pointed to a sworn statement from last October where Dacoda reportedly downplayed one specific argument as merely verbal. "We will allow the legal process to run its course," Lindsey said, opting for a quiet approach as the case moves forward.
For Rashee, this is another heavy cloud over a career already stalled by legal trouble. Having already served jail time and a league suspension for a high-speed car crash in 2024, the 25-year-old now faces a reckoning that transcends the football pitch. While the Chiefs remain tight-lipped for now, the NFL has confirmed the matter is under active review.