Rashee Rice facing £780,000 lawsuit as ex-partner alleges ‘harrowing’ pattern of abuse

This legal action follows a series of raw, since-deleted Instagram posts from January, where Dacoda shared photos of deep bruising and a damaged home. While she didn't name her abuser at the time, the NFL and the Chiefs confirmed they were "aware" of the situation. Rashee was officially served with the lawsuit papers this past Wednesday.

In his defence, Rashee’s solicitor, Sean Lindsey, pointed to a sworn statement from last October where Dacoda reportedly downplayed one specific argument as merely verbal. "We will allow the legal process to run its course," Lindsey said, opting for a quiet approach as the case moves forward.

For Rashee, this is another heavy cloud over a career already stalled by legal trouble. Having already served jail time and a league suspension for a high-speed car crash in 2024, the 25-year-old now faces a reckoning that transcends the football pitch. While the Chiefs remain tight-lipped for now, the NFL has confirmed the matter is under active review.