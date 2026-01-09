Manchester United fans to take to the streets in protest

English football club Manchester United has been going through a low for a quite a few seasons. With flaws in management and increasingly poor performance from the team, fans are indeed not happy.

In the wake of their 10th manager being sacked in 13 years, a certain fan group of the club has decided to protest against the ownership. Ruben Amorim was let go by Manchester United on January 5, 2026 and fans have been unhappy with the instability that has seemed to have crept into the club since the legendary Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

The Manchester United fan group has said that they feel that the club owners have turned the club "into a circus".

Manchester United fans unhappy with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

With the club management failing to keep up to its promises to Manchester United fans, the club ownership is doing no better. In December 2023, it was announced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has purchased a 25% stake in the English club, making him a minority owner.