Manchester United fans to take to the streets in protest

English football club Manchester United has been going through a low for a quite a few seasons. With flaws in management and increasingly poor performance from the team, fans are indeed not happy.
In the wake of their 10th manager being sacked in 13 years, a certain fan group of the club has decided to protest against the ownership. Ruben Amorim was let go by Manchester United on January 5, 2026 and fans have been unhappy with the instability that has seemed to have crept into the club since the legendary Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.
The Manchester United fan group has said that they feel that the club owners have turned the club "into a circus".
With the club management failing to keep up to its promises to Manchester United fans, the club ownership is doing no better. In December 2023, it was announced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has purchased a 25% stake in the English club, making him a minority owner.
Manchester United fans have long been unhappy with him given how the club has been faring in its matches, but the recent firing of Ruben Amorim has led to a call for no confidence vote as fans dubbed Jim a "incompetent clown".
The Manchester United fan group, established in 1958 has always protested against any act of disservice to the club. Now, they have called for a protest on February 1, 2026 before United take on Fulham.
During the Wednesday game against Burnley, fans in the stadium displayed a "JIM CAN'T FIX THIS" banner, maintaining their anti-Jim Ratcliffe stance. Fans also showed their discontent against Joel Glazer, who co-owns United.
The 1958 Manchester United fan group in question has expressed anger against how the club is being currently run. "After lurching from one disaster to another, Ratcliffe comes across as an incompetent clown turning the club into a circus. Instead of best in class, we're a laughing stock", a statement by the group read.
It further said, "It has been an extraordinary and deeply troubling few days at Manchester United. On the pitch, we are watching mediocre performances from an average team drifting without identity, direction, or ambition. Off it, the chaos is even worse".
The statement clarified that the protest or sentiments of the group do not, in anyway defend the performance of the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim but the dismissal exposed "the continued dysfunction" at Manchester United.
The club is currently looking for a replacement for Amorim, and reports suggest that they are in talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjær who might return to the role of a manager after being dismissed in 2021.