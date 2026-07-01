Hardik Pandya set to leave Mumbai Indians; seven IPL teams interested

Reports suggest that Hardik's second innings with MI is also coming to an end and there are several parties interested in him. According to media reports, seven franchises have wished to acquire him which does not include Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So far, CSK is leading the race with KKR keeping a close watch. Rajasthan Royals are also serious about having the all-rounder in the team next year. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation regarding the transfer of the 32-year-old cricketer.

Hardik's second-leg at MI has not been very successful. He led the franchise as captain for three seasons (2024-26) so far and MI has ended their campaigns at the 10th (2024), third (2025) and ninth (2026) positions.