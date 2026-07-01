Hardik Pandya set to leave Mumbai Indians; seven IPL teams interested

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of Mumbai Indians will reportedly exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. With the news of his departure out, other franchises such including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly interested in him.
Hardik Pandya started his IPL career in 2015 when he joined Mumbai Indians (MI). After 6 seasons in the franchise, he left in 2021 to join Gujarat Titans as captain. The skipper made a return to MI in 2024 and has led the side until the 2026 edition.
Reports suggest that Hardik's second innings with MI is also coming to an end and there are several parties interested in him. According to media reports, seven franchises have wished to acquire him which does not include Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
So far, CSK is leading the race with KKR keeping a close watch. Rajasthan Royals are also serious about having the all-rounder in the team next year. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation regarding the transfer of the 32-year-old cricketer.
Hardik's second-leg at MI has not been very successful. He led the franchise as captain for three seasons (2024-26) so far and MI has ended their campaigns at the 10th (2024), third (2025) and ninth (2026) positions.
While his IPL future is uncertain at the moment and fans are wondering which colours he would be seen sporting in 2027, it is important to note that the player has currently relocated to Bengaluru where he is permanently training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE), as per reports.
Following his move, a BCCI source had told PTI, "Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career".