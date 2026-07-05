Meet Brodie, the dog in the stadium during the Argentina vs Capo Verde match

If you had tuned in to watch the thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 contest between Argentina and Cape Verde on Friday, you probably noticed something unusual: a dog sitting in the Miami Stadium to catch the action alive!

The golden retriever and poodle mix is no ordinary dog and definitely became a star when he appeared on screen during the match. His name is Brodie and is a very famous dog you might have seen on social media.

Meet Brodie, the viral World Cup dog

Argentina and Cape Verde had their fans gasping for breath during the nerve-wracking contest at the World Cup. While no one can stop talking about the greatest match the tournament has seen so far, there has been an unusual star who has also managed to grab the headlines despite the chaos.