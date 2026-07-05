Meet Brodie, the dog in the stadium during the Argentina vs Capo Verde match

If you had tuned in to watch the thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 contest between Argentina and Cape Verde on Friday, you probably noticed something unusual: a dog sitting in the Miami Stadium to catch the action alive!
The golden retriever and poodle mix is no ordinary dog and definitely became a star when he appeared on screen during the match. His name is Brodie and is a very famous dog you might have seen on social media.
Argentina and Cape Verde had their fans gasping for breath during the nerve-wracking contest at the World Cup. While no one can stop talking about the greatest match the tournament has seen so far, there has been an unusual star who has also managed to grab the headlines despite the chaos.
Brodie the dog made a brief but adorable appearance during the Round of 32 match. A gorgeous Goldendoodle (golden retriever and poodle mix), he was present at the stadium to catch the match live from the stands and fans cannot get enough of it.
Brodie is a famous internet dog and has more than 2 million followers on Instagram! The 80-pound-year dog, along with his owner Cliff Brush Jr, is enjoying the ongoing World Cup and has been sharing snippets of his moments with fans on the internet.
He really surprised football fans with his unexpected appearance at the game and went instantly viral. Who would have thought that there could be someone more popular than Lionel Messi at the stadium? Well, of course, Brodie!
Brodie was spotted with his owner, enjoying the game from a luxury stadium box. He wore ear defenders to cancel out the loud noise around him. However, sitting upright on the chair like a true gentleman, he seemed to be enjoying the match! Previously, he also enjoyed a Stanley Cup game from the stands!