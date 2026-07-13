Jannik Sinner cements his position as No 1 in Wimbledon 2026 Men’s Singles for the second consecutive year

All the love and support of the fans earned Janik Sinner his second title as No 1 in Wimbledon 2026 men’s single. The Italian tennis player played against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in a four-set match and emerged victorious. This victory also cemented Sinner’s name as one of the top –rank tennis players in the world today.

A quick recap of the game

Interestingly, while Sinner was defeated in the first set, he showed remarkable coping up and taking control of the game in the next three sets, which eventually made him recover the points and also win the game against Zverev. He had previously won the Men’s Singles at Wimbledon last year making the 2026 win, the second time that he is retaining his position. He also holds the Fifth Grand Slam single title and has cemented his position as ATP World No 1 ranking.

He received his winning trophy from Princess of Wales, Catherine who was joined by her husband and children, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She also serves as a patron of the All England Club and therefore makes an appearance at the Royal Box at the Wimbledon games each year.