FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham slaps Argentina's Valentín Barco in a heated post-match scuffle

The FIFA World Cup has kept football fans on the edge of their seats with every thrilling encounter. But as the stakes continue to rise, emotions are running high on and off the pitch. Following England's 2–1 semi-final defeat to Argentina, England’s midfielder Jude Bellingham let his emotions get the better of him as he slapped Argentina substitute Valentin Barco on the back of the head igniting a controversy on the internet.
In a moment of frustration after losing the game, England’s midfielder Jude couldn’t control himself. In a viral video that has surfaced the internet, the footballer seems to be standing in the middle of the ground as his opponent celebrates their win. In the fit of rage, he slapped Valentin on the head which quickly turned into a scuffle.
The other players from the team came to stop the two and took the defeated man away from the ground. What sparked Jude’s reaction remains unclear but it seems like the outburst came after Jude saw Valentin sprinting with joy following the team’s win. Further reports suggest that Jude while walking away from the ground also started tearing up following the defeat.
Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, commenting on live television, criticised Valentin's conduct, calling it "probably the worst example of sportsmanship we've seen at this World Cup."
Fans too flooded the internet with their reactions on the momentary scuffle. One user wrote, “If you look closely, Barca definitely said something to him. It’s more like a rage bait”. Another added, “I think Bellingham went after him for not playing and celebrating like he was. Not a good look.”
As for the midfielder’s reaction, reflecting on the defeat, Jude struck a disappointed yet composed tone. “It's a very sad day for us. We played well, we fought until the end, but it wasn't enough,” the Real Madrid midfielder told the media after the match.