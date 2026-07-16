FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham slaps Argentina's Valentín Barco in a heated post-match scuffle

The FIFA World Cup has kept football fans on the edge of their seats with every thrilling encounter. But as the stakes continue to rise, emotions are running high on and off the pitch. Following England's 2–1 semi-final defeat to Argentina, England’s midfielder Jude Bellingham let his emotions get the better of him as he slapped Argentina substitute Valentin Barco on the back of the head igniting a controversy on the internet.

World Cup heartbreak: Jude Bellingham’s heated exchange with Valentin Barco goes viral

In a moment of frustration after losing the game, England’s midfielder Jude couldn’t control himself. In a viral video that has surfaced the internet, the footballer seems to be standing in the middle of the ground as his opponent celebrates their win. In the fit of rage, he slapped Valentin on the head which quickly turned into a scuffle.

The other players from the team came to stop the two and took the defeated man away from the ground. What sparked Jude’s reaction remains unclear but it seems like the outburst came after Jude saw Valentin sprinting with joy following the team’s win. Further reports suggest that Jude while walking away from the ground also started tearing up following the defeat.