Roberto Mancini to coach Italy for the second time, in the wake of Andrea Pirlo's rejection

Italy have finally announced their new head coach and it is a familiar face. Roberto Mancini will return to his role and take charge of the Italy National Team four years after he was let go from the job.
Italy was in a desperate need for a manager and after big names like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti turned down the job and the contract with Andrea Pirlo did not work out, the federation turned to Roberto Mancini.
The 61-year-old coach knows what it takes to do the job, since he was in charge of the team from 2018 to 2023 and even led Italy to become the 2021 European Champions.
In a statement to the media, Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malagò said, "Time was running out and I felt that Roberto Mancini was the right person for the job as manager, for a whole list of reasons. He's the best possible choice."
The President announced the news on Tuesday and also revealed that Claudio Ranieri will succeed Paolo Maldini as the new technical director. Mancini was sacked from the Italy job in 2023 after the country failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He became Saudi Arabia's head coach.
Before him, Andrea Pirlo was almost confirmed as the manager for Italy. However, his ties to Fonbet, which is a Russian betting company jeopardised his position and the deal fell through.
Talking about the chaos leading upto the final decision, Giovanni said, "There was a candidate who had been identified -- and, in some respects, agreed upon -- on the recommendation of sporting director Maldini and with the support of Leonardo. Not approving this candidacy was my decision and a judgement call. I'm sorry that some people have embellished this situation somewhat. There are no other interpretations of the facts."
"I was completely unaware of Pirlo's collaboration with Fonbet. Naturally, after I took a stand...There was no conflict or controversy whatsoever with Maldini and Leonardo. Clearly, there was disappointment at what had happened, even before we'd begun", the President added.
Azzurri fans are looking forward to Roberto Mancini's second stint as head coach which they hope will be more successful than the first.
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