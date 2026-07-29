Roberto Mancini to coach Italy for the second time, in the wake of Andrea Pirlo's rejection

The 61-year-old coach knows what it takes to do the job, since he was in charge of the team from 2018 to 2023 and even led Italy to become the 2021 European Champions.

In a statement to the media, Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malagò said, "Time was running out and I felt that Roberto Mancini was the right person for the job as manager, for a whole list of reasons. He's the best possible choice."

The President announced the news on Tuesday and also revealed that Claudio Ranieri will succeed Paolo Maldini as the new technical director. Mancini was sacked from the Italy job in 2023 after the country failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He became Saudi Arabia's head coach.

Roberto Mancini was not Italy's first choice

Before him, Andrea Pirlo was almost confirmed as the manager for Italy. However, his ties to Fonbet, which is a Russian betting company jeopardised his position and the deal fell through.