World Cup 2026 star footballer Vozinha to give up his name as he takes a transfer to Chilean club Colo-Colo

As strange as it may sound, Jose Evora who is popularly known in the football world and to his fans as Vonzinha, will not be able to play with this short and crisp name on his jersey. This is because under the rules and regulations of the Chilean Primera Division, no players are allowed to have their nicknames on their jersey. In this instance, Vozinha is actually a nickname which is Portuguese means ‘little granny’, a tribute to his grandmother. So according to Chilean rules the player must wear either one or both their surnames on the jersey instead of the nickname. In case anyone still goes ahead to play with their nicknames printed on the back, it would automatically earn the club a yellow card and a fine. Hence Vonzinha is expected to let go of his official nickname and take up Evora, Dias or Evora Dias in order to play in the club. However, according to reports, Vonzinha has asked for written permission to wear his nickname on the jersey as that is what he is popularly known. However, whether it will be granted or not, depends on the authorities and how much they are willing to bend the rules for him.