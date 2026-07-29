World Cup 2026 star footballer Vozinha to give up his name as he takes a transfer to Chilean club Colo-Colo

After an unforgettable victory against Spain during the course of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Josimar José Évora Dias nicknamed Vozinha not only cemented Cape Verde’s future in football and brought the small Nation to global perspectives, but also emerged as one of the star players of the season by defeating Spain, who then went on to become the Winners. Cape Verde also gave a tough battle to Messi-led Argentina. And in all of the above one name that was instrumental in leadership was that of Vozinha’s. Now, post the World Cup, Vozinha is set to transfer himself from Portuguese club Chaves to Chilean club Colo-Colo. But, there is an unusual issue. He cannot play under the name Vonzinha.
As strange as it may sound, Jose Evora who is popularly known in the football world and to his fans as Vonzinha, will not be able to play with this short and crisp name on his jersey. This is because under the rules and regulations of the Chilean Primera Division, no players are allowed to have their nicknames on their jersey. In this instance, Vozinha is actually a nickname which is Portuguese means ‘little granny’, a tribute to his grandmother. So according to Chilean rules the player must wear either one or both their surnames on the jersey instead of the nickname. In case anyone still goes ahead to play with their nicknames printed on the back, it would automatically earn the club a yellow card and a fine. Hence Vonzinha is expected to let go of his official nickname and take up Evora, Dias or Evora Dias in order to play in the club. However, according to reports, Vonzinha has asked for written permission to wear his nickname on the jersey as that is what he is popularly known. However, whether it will be granted or not, depends on the authorities and how much they are willing to bend the rules for him.
How has Vozinha’s net worth tripled after the world cup?
Meanwhile, the star footballer has reportedly signed an 18-month contract with this Chilean club. The transfer is not under any danger. The name-change is only required during the jersey registration process. Moreover, it is being said that he has almost tripled his salary post the World Cup. While he used to get (approx) 9000-10000 dollars a month, he could now be charging anywhere between (approx) 25000 – 27000 dollars a month.
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