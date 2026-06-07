Mirra Andreeva makes history after winning first Grand Slam title

Despite adverse weather conditions, Mirra fought on, supported by her coach Conchita Martínez. There are few teenage Grand Slam winners besides Mirra. Only Maria Sharapova, Emma Raducanu, Iga Świątek, and Coco Gauff have achieved the feat in the 21st century. Poland's Iga ​Swiatek was the last teenager to win the French Open in 2020.

Mirra's parents, Raisa and Alexander have supported her journey, playing a major role behind her rise to success at such a young age. Her family is a sports-loving one and her parents have been her managers.

The teenage Grand Slam champion came under the wings of her coach, Conchita in 2024 and she made her tactically better and strong, and the result is already out.

Mirra Andreeva thanks everyone who had a role to play in her victory

Undoubtedly, Mirra Andreeva was overjoyed after reaching the career milestone and expressed her gratitude towards her opponent, parents, coach and team. "I want to thank my team. I know that sometimes I’m difficult to deal with. Thank you so much for pushing me and making me work even when I don’t feel like it", she said.