Mirra Andreeva makes history after winning first Grand Slam title

Russia's Mirra Andreeva achieved the extraordinary and became the youngest French Open Champion in 34 years, at only 19 years of age in the women's singles draw.
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, the teenager defeated Poland's Maja Chwalinska in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to clinch her first Grand Slam title.
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest French Open winner since Monica Seles became champion in Paris in 1992. She is also the first Russian to lay claim to the title since Maria Sharapova did it in 2014.
Despite adverse weather conditions, Mirra fought on, supported by her coach Conchita Martínez. There are few teenage Grand Slam winners besides Mirra. Only Maria Sharapova, Emma Raducanu, Iga Świątek, and Coco Gauff have achieved the feat in the 21st century. Poland's Iga Swiatek was the last teenager to win the French Open in 2020.
Mirra's parents, Raisa and Alexander have supported her journey, playing a major role behind her rise to success at such a young age. Her family is a sports-loving one and her parents have been her managers.
The teenage Grand Slam champion came under the wings of her coach, Conchita in 2024 and she made her tactically better and strong, and the result is already out.
Undoubtedly, Mirra Andreeva was overjoyed after reaching the career milestone and expressed her gratitude towards her opponent, parents, coach and team. "I want to thank my team. I know that sometimes I’m difficult to deal with. Thank you so much for pushing me and making me work even when I don’t feel like it", she said.
To her opponent, Maja Chwalinska, the Grand Slam champion playfully said, "You're so young and talented. It's so annoying". Maja is currently ranked 114th in the world, while Mirra holds the WTA singles world ranking of No. 6.
In a moment of candour, the teenager also said, "Last but not least, I would like to thank myself for believing in myself and always giving 100 percent for improving as a person and as a player, facing my demons…trying every day to improve as a player and as a person."
With the women's draw now over, Germany's Alexander Zverev will take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open men's singles final on Sunday, June 7, 2026.