Simone Biles opens up on terrifying health scare on social media

American gymnast Simone Biles opened up about a recent health scare on her social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 6, 2026, she shared a picture of her wrist full of hospital bands.
The 29-year-old shared that she had a near-death experience recently and is currently under bed-rest. She did not share many details but thanked everyone who reached out.
On Saturday, Simone Biles shared that she had a terrifying health scare. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week."
The gymnast's husband, Jonathan Owens was away, which made things especially harder for her. She continued, "This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices," she continued.
Explaining how she's doing now, Simone said, "I've been in bed resting this week, I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers. Loooovveeee y'all."
The Olympic champion further shared two more Stories that featured beautiful flower bouquets, seemingly sent by her well-wishers as she recovers from her horrifying health episode. A last Story showed her resting in her bed with her two dogs. She wrote, "I'll be here".
Simone frequently shares snippets from her life. Recently, she gave a virtual peep into her bedroom to her millions of followers as she was resting following doctor's advice.
With very little detail about Simone's condition, fans are worried about their favourite athlete. However, she knows how to jump back from a low, and she is definitely going to do it again.
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