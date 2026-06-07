Simone Biles opens up on terrifying health scare on social media

American gymnast Simone Biles opened up about a recent health scare on her social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 6, 2026, she shared a picture of her wrist full of hospital bands.

The 29-year-old shared that she had a near-death experience recently and is currently under bed-rest. She did not share many details but thanked everyone who reached out.

"Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card": Simone Biles after near-death experience

On Saturday, Simone Biles shared that she had a terrifying health scare. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week."