Atlético Madrid had no mercy on Tottenham Hotspurs in 5-2 victory in Champions League

Fair to say, the Spurs coach's tactic had not worked out the way he wanted. Defending his choice in the post-match interview, Igor said, "Before the game it was the right choice. Where we are with pressure on Vicario, Toni [Antonin] is a very good goalkeeper. After this it is easy to say it was not the right decision."

The coach added, "I was speaking with Toni after. He is a bright guy, good goalkeeper and unfortunately it happened in this big game, these big mistakes...The start of the game was too much for us. In this moment when we are fragile, when we are weak."

Igor Tudor took charge of Spurs just 24 days ago and his future is already in question. Clearly, the team is yet to bounce back and the crushing blow dealt by Atlético makes his case worse.

When asked about the future and whether his managerial position is in doubt, Igor said, "I am not taking it that way. I recognised what we are and which problems we have. Every game something happens. It is difficult to explain."

On the other hand, Atlético Madrid will be going into the second leg with a massive advantage. The players delivered a strong performance, turning almost every opportunity into a goal.