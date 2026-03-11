Lamine Yamal's late strike for Barcelona denies Newcastle victory in Champions League clash

The UEFA Champions League has just begun to get exciting with the knock-out rounds finally underway. Spanish giants FC Barcelona visited St James Park to take on Newcastle United FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 on March 10, 2026.

While the match was largely eventless, things turned on the heel when Newcastle's Harvey Barnes broke the deadlock and scored the first goal of the match in the 86th minute to give his team the lead. A frustrated Barcelona carried on, tried to get a goal to settle with a draw

In the final minutes of play, when the match had gone into extra-time, Blaugrana were awarded a penalty in the 96th minute and youngster Lamine Yamal kept his cool to score a smooth penalty, securing a draw for his team.

Barcelona and Newcastle go into the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first

Lamine Yamal's last-minute penalty for Barcelona against their UCL Round of 16 match against home team Newcastle changed the dynamic of the game, much to the disappointment of the home fans.