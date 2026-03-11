Zahoor Khan claims he helped Jasprit Bumrah develop his slow balls

In a now viral video, Zahoor can be heard saying, "Let me tell you a story. Bumrah used to bowl slower balls before, but with normal action. In one of the matches in Abu Dhabi, he, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded a lot of runs. The IPL was happening in September that year. In September, in the UAE, it's 50 degrees. It's very hot. You can't even hold the ball properly at night because it gets wet."

He continued, "So Mumbai Indians called me, I quarantined for 6 days, went to practice on the 7th day...Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh knew me...So we were sitting together, Bumrah came and sat in front of the table...".

Zahoor further said the Jasprit was impressed by his slower deliveries and asked him about the grip. "He said show me, I threw it like this and then two or three slower balls...He said, 'Look how good he bowls the slower balls, in the same action and arm speed...So I showed him...I threw it like this, it has to come in the same action. So he bowled and said, 'this is the next level thing'", the UAE cricketer added.

Zahoor Khan concluded saying that he was impressed that a world-class bowler had the humility of asking him for advice.