F1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia may be cancelled as Middle East crisis worsens

According to reports, an official announcement following a formal decision, may be announced by Monday, March 16, 2026. Quite naturally, for the races to go ahead, complete safety and security have to maintained which may be challenging amidst the current situation. Additionally, with air travel restricted in the Middle East, transportation is also another major cause of concern.

Manama is Bahrain has been affected due to the ongoing warfare, which is supposed to house a significant amount of F1 personnel during the race. This poses additional safety concerns amidst constant drone and missile strikes.

Talking about the situation, Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said to the press, "I think we follow the guidance of the FIA and Formula One, as we always do. They’ve always led us in the right direction. Nobody’s going to compromise on anything that would put teams into an uncomfortable situation".

If the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia ultimately stand cancelled, then fans can except that a rescheduling of the races in a different venue may not be possible at all. In that case, April will see no races, cutting the season to 22 rounds.

The F1 teams are competing in China right now and many teams are based in Britain, which complicates the travel logistics. The next F1 race will take place in Japan, with the Japanese Grand Prix scheduled on March 29, 2026.