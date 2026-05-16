David Beckham becomes UK’s first billionaire athlete as Inter Miami stake surges

David Beckham became the first billionaire sportsman in the United Kingdom as per the Rich List released in 2026 by the Times. The accumulated worth of Beckham along with that of his wife, Victoria, comes to around £1.185 billion. The sudden growth in their fortunes is largely attributable to the quick accumulation of the interest held by David Beckham in Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami growth and Messi effect drive major wealth surge for David Beckham

The majority of his fortune can be attributed to his ownership in the Inter Miami CF. This team has experienced substantial growth in terms of value since the acquisition of Lionel Messi, who brought with him international exposure and lucrative sponsorships.