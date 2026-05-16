David Beckham becomes UK’s first billionaire athlete as Inter Miami stake surges

David Beckham became the first billionaire sportsman in the United Kingdom as per the Rich List released in 2026 by the Times. The accumulated worth of Beckham along with that of his wife, Victoria, comes to around £1.185 billion. The sudden growth in their fortunes is largely attributable to the quick accumulation of the interest held by David Beckham in Inter Miami CF.
The majority of his fortune can be attributed to his ownership in the Inter Miami CF. This team has experienced substantial growth in terms of value since the acquisition of Lionel Messi, who brought with him international exposure and lucrative sponsorships.
It has also been claimed that David Beckham helped persuade Messi to stay in Miami for an additional three years. As the popularity of the club increases, the ownership of the club also gains more value for Beckham. Yet another important asset of the club includes a big property development surrounding the stadium of the club. This property development has been named Nu Stadium, according to reports.
This stadium accommodates 26,700 spectators. The complex occupies an area of 131 acres and has offices, retail stores, residential buildings, and eateries. The amount of money that the business tycoon, David Beckham, is investing in this project amounts to more than £370 million.
But even beyond his sport, David Beckham still manages to make considerable money through his business ventures. For instance, his British-based enterprise, DRJB Holdings, distributed about £43 million worth of dividends in 2024, and a subsequent £17.2 million earlier this year in 2025. He still holds a 45 percent share despite having sold some of his commercial rights to the Authentic Brands Group for an estimated $250 million deal in 2022.
Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand has been beneficial for the couple in financial terms too. Although she had invested £23 million to help the business recover from its losses, today her brand is worth more than £100 million per year in sales, with a total valuation of roughly £375 million.