Jose Mourinho very close to returning to Real Madrid as head coach

Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho might soon return to Real Madrid as manager, per reports. Real Madrid's current manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, has not lived up to the expectations with the club ending the season trophy-less. Hence, changes are high that Mourinho is summoned 13 years after his first stint.
Alvaro Arbeola replaced Xabi Alonso as the Real Madrid coach in the middle of the season but still failed to bring any positive change despite the quality of the squad.
Now, it seems like the Spanish club are looking to bring the ultimate man, Jose Mourinho, back to his managerial role at the club. Mourinho's first coaching era at Real Madrid was from 2010 to 2013 when he won the La Liga (2012), Copa del Rey (2011) and Spanish Super Cup (2012).
Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached a two-year contract agreement with his former club and an understanding has been reached. If things go well, fans will soon see Mourinho return to the Bernabéu and officially take charge.
The 63-year-old is currently busy at Benfica and has refused to reveal any details about his next career move, let alone confirm it. Real Madrid, too is yet to confirm the reports and are expected to make an announcement only after their presidential elections are over on Saturday.
However, the deal seems close to be done as media reports have said that Real has paid the €3 million release clause to Benfica so that Mourinho can terminate his contract with the Portuguese club and close the agreement with the Spanish giants.
Mourinho has had a successful spell at Benfica and he will end this season unbeaten in the Portuguese league. If he comes back to Real, he will have top talents like Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, among others, to turn things around.
Real Madrid need a strong manager right now who can bring back structure to their club as well as gameplay. They have ended a second consecutive season without a trophy and saw Barcelona win the league in El Clásico where they were easily defeated by the league champions.