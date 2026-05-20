Jose Mourinho very close to returning to Real Madrid as head coach

Now, it seems like the Spanish club are looking to bring the ultimate man, Jose Mourinho, back to his managerial role at the club. Mourinho's first coaching era at Real Madrid was from 2010 to 2013 when he won the La Liga (2012), Copa del Rey (2011) and Spanish Super Cup (2012).

Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached a two-year contract agreement with his former club and an understanding has been reached. If things go well, fans will soon see Mourinho return to the Bernabéu and officially take charge.

Jose Mourinho is currently the head coach of Benfica

The 63-year-old is currently busy at Benfica and has refused to reveal any details about his next career move, let alone confirm it. Real Madrid, too is yet to confirm the reports and are expected to make an announcement only after their presidential elections are over on Saturday.