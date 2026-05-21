Neymar says he broke down after being named in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

Neymar Jr is going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian star's inclusion in the squad was not a given due to his challenging journey with history in the last couple of years.
Carlos Ancelotti announced the Brazil squad for the World Cup set to begin on June 11, 2026 and Neymar's name brought relief to his fans as well as to the player, who was overcome by emotions following the announcement.
Neymar Jr will be playing in his fourth FIFA World Cup with Brazil next month. When the 34-year-old player learned the news of his selection, he was emotional and broke down in tears.
The Santos FC star shared a video on Instagram, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, revealing his reaction the moment he found out he was part of Brazil's World Cup squad, as his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, held his hand.
The video shows Neymar shocked and emotional as he covers his face and celebrates along with his family and friends. Captioning the video, he wrote, "My view of one of the most exciting and happiest days of my life is already up on the YouTube channel. And THANK YOU, Brazil".
Days after the joyous news, another video surfaced, where Neymar can be seen talking to his Santos teammates and the staff about his emotions. In his speech, he can be heard saying, "It's difficult to explain with words the emotions I've felt. I want to thank everyone here".
"This call-up wasn't just for me but for everyone involved in the process, everyone who was with me on the pitch, off the pitch, looking after our safety, our fitness and our meals. I admit that I cried for several hours because it was by no means easy to arrive at this point", the player confessed.
Neymar continued to say that while the road was difficult, seeing his name on the squad list, made every challenge and sacrifice worth it. The player had tore his ACL in the left knee back in October 2023 and thus began a harrowing fitness journey.
Despite doubts over fitness, there can be no doubt about Neymar's talent and experience. With 79 goals, he is Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and he will definitely be an asset and moral support to the entire team as they head to the most important tournament in football.