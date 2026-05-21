Neymar says he broke down after being named in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

"This call-up wasn't just for me but for everyone involved in the process, everyone who was with me on the pitch, off the pitch, looking after our safety, our fitness and our meals. I admit that I cried for several hours because it was by no means easy to arrive at this point", the player confessed.

Neymar continued to say that while the road was difficult, seeing his name on the squad list, made every challenge and sacrifice worth it. The player had tore his ACL in the left knee back in October 2023 and thus began a harrowing fitness journey.

Despite doubts over fitness, there can be no doubt about Neymar's talent and experience. With 79 goals, he is Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and he will definitely be an asset and moral support to the entire team as they head to the most important tournament in football.