Neymar has been named in Brazil World Cup squad, will make fourth appearance

The manager added, "He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup. He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group, he can create a better environment in this group."

Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in May 2025 and has notably never called up Neymar until now. The player's absence from Ancelotti's squad made man think that the chances for Neymar's inclusion in the World Cup squad were slim. However, many people including fans, rallied for their star player to be at the World Cup and it seems like, their prayers were heard.

Brazil, who are in Group C along with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, will have their opening match at the World Cup against Morocco, on June 13, 2026.