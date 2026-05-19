Neymar has been named in Brazil World Cup squad, will make fourth appearance

Neymar Jr will be officially playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending debates and speculations about his presence in the tournament. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup and the 34-year-old was named, a decision that surprised many.
Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off on June 11. His presence in the tournament was in doubt for the longest time, as concerns over his fitness made it seem like he would not return for his fourth World Cup.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his 26-man World Cup and Neymar's name shone the brightest. With 79 goals, he is his country's all-time top goal-scorer and Ancelotti feels his experience will benefit the entire team.
Neymar tore his left ACL in October 2023 and his fitness journey has been challenging ever since. Currently playing at Santos, he has had long spells away from the football field, which jeopardised his position in the national team.
Carlo Ancelotti talked to the media at a press conference on Monday and spoke about Neymar's fitness. "He has improved his fitness, he will be an important player in this World Cup...He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup", he said.
The manager added, "He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup. He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group, he can create a better environment in this group."
Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in May 2025 and has notably never called up Neymar until now. The player's absence from Ancelotti's squad made man think that the chances for Neymar's inclusion in the World Cup squad were slim. However, many people including fans, rallied for their star player to be at the World Cup and it seems like, their prayers were heard.
Brazil, who are in Group C along with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, will have their opening match at the World Cup against Morocco, on June 13, 2026.