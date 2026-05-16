US host cities see empty hotel rooms before World Cup due to high ticket costs

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here and the excitement around the biggest sporting event is high. However, this edition of the World Cup has faced criticisms for its sky-high ticket prices.

Football World Cups are known for being inclusive with affordable ticket prices that allows fans to travel and support their country from the stands. Hotel rooms in host cities are often sold out months in advance but the picture is starkly different this time.

High ticket prices affect travel plans for away fans

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA. According to reports, hotel bookings in the US host cities have been lower than expected. This is due to the unusually high ticket prices, expensive travel costs and complicated US VISA issues.