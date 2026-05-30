Fans in India relieved as this broadcaster closes in on World Cup deal with FIFA

The last-minute broadcaster no one thought of

Zee has emerged as the unlikely broadcaster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The network is not famous for sports broadcasting. However, recently, they have launched four sports channels namely, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English and for Hindi, Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is days away, scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026. With the tournament being hosted jointly by Mexico, Canada and the United States, the match timings will all be between midnight and early morning in India, making it a poor time slot.

This edition of the World Cup is historic. In an enlarged format, 48 teams will be competing for the first time ever and a total of 104 matches will be played. India has a huge football fanbase that accounts for a significant number of viewership. The statistics were hard to ignore, and so, there was no way other than broadcasting the tournament live.