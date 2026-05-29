It's official! Lionel Messi to lead Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Messi will play in a record sixth World Cup, having played every edition since 2006. The soon to be 39-year-old player is the one of only two male footballers to feature at six different World Cups. The second one is, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also been called up for Portugal at 41.

Lionel Messi's injury scare

While Lionel Messi was included in Argentina's preliminary World Cup squad, he had a recent injury scare which made everyone worried. A few days ago, during Inter Miami's MLS match, he asked to be substituted after holding his left leg. Thankfully, it turned out to be a curable muscle issue in his left hamstring.

The Argentina has been in supreme form ahead of the World Cup despite his age. He has won every major trophy football has to offer, but a quest for a second World Cup glory is tempting. With most appearances by a player in the history of FIFA World Cup, Messi will definitely add more feathers to his hat in the coming days.