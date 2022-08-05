Actress Shoba Narayan opens up about the musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Indian-American actress Shoba Narayan will be essaying the role of the female protagonist Simran in the musical adaptation of the Aditya Chopra-directorial, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The musical will be titled Come Fall in Love and be directed by Aditya under his production company Yash Raj Films. The actress spoke to media sources about the upcoming Broadway musical and said that it “aims for cultural unification in a growingly divisive and toxic world as it celebrates inclusivity and diversity (sic).”

She also went on to speak about the idea behind the musical and said, “Come Fall in Love tells a beautiful story of uniting people from different walks of life. Given the toxic narrative of division that has been running in our world today, Come Fall in Love is a heartfelt and relevant show that explores the importance of inclusivity and learning about a world beyond our own, (sic)” as reported by media sources.

She went on to describe the rehearsal process and was quoted as saying, “As I look around our rehearsal room, I see members of every department, from East to West, pouring their full selves into this piece, and striving to authentically represent the world we are portraying. (sic)”

Shoba was previously seen in the American television show Quantico, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. She portrayed the teenage version of Priyanka's character, Alex Parish.

The show will mark Aditya’s directorial debut on Broadway; it is also the first time an Indian filmmaker will direct a musical adaptation.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995 and starred Hindi film actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics and went on to become one of the most successful Indian movies in history.

“The fact that we have an Indian musical headed to Broadway feels incredibly personal and monumental to me as an Indian American actor who grew up loving Bollywood films and musical theatre. It was only a matter of time before Broadway and Bollywood found each other and I am over the moon to be leading this exceptional production (sic),” Shoba told media sources.

The popular music composer duo Vishal and Shekhar will also make their debut as composers in the Broadway medium. They told media sources, “We are extremely proud that one of the most-loved Indian films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is being adapted into the musical Come Fall In Love at The Old Globe San Diego, with all our sights firmly set on Broadway. This is the first time an Indian film is being adapted for Broadway by the original filmmaker himself (sic).”

Shah Rukh’s character Raj will be portrayed by Broadway actor Austin Colby, who told media sources, “After watching DDLJ, I was filled with joy, peering through a window into the rich world of Indian culture. It is overwhelming to fully process DDLJ's impact on both Indian and global audiences, touching hearts and changing lives (sic).”

The cast of the adaptation will comprise 30 actors; Shoba and Austin will be joined by Irvine Iqbal, Rupal Pujara, Vishal Vaidya, Siddharth Menon, and others, as reported by media sources.

Come Fall In Love is set to open on stage during the Broadway season of 2022-2023, with a world premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego on September 14.