Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi faces a new challenge in Delhi Crime 2

Delhi Crime is back with an even more exciting season two, where Shefali Shah will be playing the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is termed as "Madam Sir." The first season of Delhi Crime was based on the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape and Murder Case.

The second season of the famous Netflix series will be based on true events, where serial killers will be aiming for senior citizens. This series of ghastly murders in the capital city of India will keep Vartika's team on their toes. With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, she will be forced to make some tough choices.

Reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Shefali shared, "I love every character I've played, but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I'm so proud of the role and 'Delhi Crime' as a show. It's my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it's fulfilling to portray roles like these (sic)" to a media house.

Shedding light on what the second season has in store for the audience, the actress shared, "This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this: Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft, and we can't wait for the audience to watch it! (sic) "

The show has been produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan. Delhi Crime 2, like its predecessor, is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra.

Speaking about his vision for season 2, Tanuj Chopra mentioned, "Inspired by true events, this season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team have evolved from the previous season. We'll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices... be it procedural or emotional (sic)."

The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.