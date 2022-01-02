Shefali Shah plays an unusual role in the upcoming medical thriller Human

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming medical thriller Human has been creating waves ever since its release. Featuring actors Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, the web series is set to explore the sensitive topic of human drug trials in India. Shah, who won the National Award for her supporting role as Vandana in The Last Lear (2007), will be seen taking on a wide spectrum of shades of the human character as Dr Gauri Nath.

Shefali Shah

“Gauri is Pandora’s box. She’s complicated, unpredictable, and indecipherable. Not only is ‘She’ unlike anyone I’ve played before, but I also don’t know nor have heard of anyone like her!” shares Shefali on her portrayal of the 45-year-old doctor.

The fictional series unravels as a pharma giant uses India’s lax clinical trials to fast track the development of a new drug despite its lethal side effects. As Dr Saira Sabharwal portrayed by Kirti Kulhari lands a dream job under the tutelage of Dr Gauri Nath, a shocking discovery throws their life down the spiral. A 20-year-old migrant worker Mangu sets out to wreak havoc on the medical system.

Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, Human brings forth the greed to make money in a gripping tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Human is ready to take the internet by storm with its release on Disney+ Hotstar coming January 14.