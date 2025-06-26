Stephen Sondheim’s papers go to Library of Congress, offering look into Broadway genius

Manuscripts, music and lyric drafts, recordings, notebooks and scrapbooks from Stephen Sondheim have been donated to the Library of Congress, offering the public a chance to see firsthand the creativity of one of musical theatre’s giants.

Stephen Sondheim’s recently released papers available at the Library of Congress

The collection includes about 5,000 items, ranging from drafts of songs that were cut from shows or never made it to first rehearsal, as well as a spiral music book titled Notes and Ideas that document some of his musical efforts while a student at Williams College. He died in 2021.

“It’s staggering, said Senior Music Specialist Mark Horowitz in an interview. “He’s constantly refining, changing words or phrases here and there. It’s like he never gives up on trying to perfect the things.”

The cache includes drafts of variations on the lyrics to I'm Still Here from Follies and Putting It Together from “Sunday in the Park with George” that Mr Sondheim wrote for Barbra Streisand at her request. The collection arrived at the Library in March.