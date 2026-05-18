Shweta Tripathi and SlowCheeta to star together in the play, External Affairs

Theatre is where Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma's love story began. And now the couple is now set to share the spotlight for the first time as an on-stage pair in External Affairs. The production marks their first professional collaboration as romantic leads, bringing them back to the medium that first connected them.
The play is directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Akarsh Khurana, and marks the first time the married couple will play romantic counterparts in a professional production. Theatre is also where Shweta and Chaitnya's real-life love story began years ago. Somewhere between rehearsals, backstage chaos and endless cups of cutting chai, the actor and the rapper-actor found each other. Now they return to that same ecosystem but still carrying the DNA of stage performers.
Before she became Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi used to do theatre. Over the years, she has built a strong body of work with films and shows like Masaan, Cargo and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.
Her husband, Chaitnya Sharma is also known as SlowCheeta. He has balanced music, acting and theatre over the years. Apart from his work in the hip-hop scene, he has appeared in films like Gully Boy and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.
The play is set to explore relationships, emotional contradictions and the complicated architecture of intimacy. Theatre audiences know the danger of real-life couples performing together: sometimes chemistry becomes self-conscious. But when it works, it creates electricity that cannot be constructed in casting rooms.
Akarsh Khurana has long been one of the most respected names in contemporary urban Indian theatre. He balances emotional realism with a lot of wit. Whether through stage productions or films like Karwaan, his work often dives deep into flawed people trying and failing to communicate properly.
Intimacy on stage has to survive under stage lights for two uninterrupted hours in front of a live audience with no second takes if a scene collapses. That’s the thrill of theatre. It exposes everyone eventually.
And perhaps that’s exactly why Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma returning to it together feels genuinely exciting. Not because they are married actors performing romance. But because they’re artists revisiting the place where performance and their personal history first collided.
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