Shweta Tripathi and SlowCheeta to star together in the play, External Affairs

Theatre is where Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma's love story began. And now the couple is now set to share the spotlight for the first time as an on-stage pair in External Affairs. The production marks their first professional collaboration as romantic leads, bringing them back to the medium that first connected them.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma revisit their stage roots with External Affairs

The play is directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Akarsh Khurana, and marks the first time the married couple will play romantic counterparts in a professional production. Theatre is also where Shweta and Chaitnya's real-life love story began years ago. Somewhere between rehearsals, backstage chaos and endless cups of cutting chai, the actor and the rapper-actor found each other. Now they return to that same ecosystem but still carrying the DNA of stage performers.