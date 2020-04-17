Broadcast to celebrate and support healthcare workers and feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

Will include performances and appearances by the world’s leading artists including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin and Taylor Swift.

One World: Together at Home - a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – will air on Sony PIX and AXN on April 19 at 8 pm and will be live-streamed on SonyLIV at 5.30 am with a repeat at 8 pm.

Launched by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, One World: Together at Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

One World: Together at Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, first-of-its-kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.

The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID-19 response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

According to Danish Khan - Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, Studio Next & Digital Business and Tushar Shah - Business Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, “The concert is reflective of our solidarity during this situation and an effort to applaud the bravery of the frontline workers. We are happy to collaborate with Global Citizen and convey this powerful message of One World to our viewers.”