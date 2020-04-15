After the successful launch of Disney+ Hotstar, the platform is now set to bring the world’s favourite nuclear family from the award-winning, history-making series The Simpsons to India.

Created by Matt Groening, globally recognised as a pioneering animator – The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and is the longest-running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons – all of which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Episodes of the latest season of this iconic show will be available to stream on the platform just minutes after the US.

The popular 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie and the recently released short film Playdate with Destiny will also be available.

Through the years, the yellow family of five – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have emerged as pop-culture icons and have tackled numerous subjects in their own humorous way.

The series is a satirical depiction of working-class life, epitomised by the Simpson family and parodies everyday society, television, and the human condition.

The characters have been voiced by Hollywood’s eminent personalities – Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer.

Developed by James L Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon, The Simpsons has won over a hundred awards including the Primetime Emmy, People’s Choice and Writer’s Guild; and holds three Guinness World Records – making it an absolute must-watch!

In times of social distancing, Disney+ Hotstar Premium is adding more popular shows and latest Hollywood blockbusters to its portfolio.

With superhero movies like The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok; animated films like Frozen II and Toy Story 4, popular kids’ programs including Mickey Mouse and Gajju Bhai, Disney+ Originals including The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp and shows from the best studios, Disney+ Hotstar Premium is offering a fair range of entertainment titles for people looking for compelling content.

Catch all 31 Seasons of The Simpsons, starting 15 April only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.