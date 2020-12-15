Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is in its last week and the countdown for the grand finale is already set. The controversial reality show has been making rounds all over social media ever since its first episode aired.

As the show is in its final week, the makers are all set to make this a memorable one. According to the latest updates, the show's makers are going to bring Mehreen Kaur Pirzada to perform on the stage for the finale. Along with her, Lakshmi Rai will be seen sizzling with her performance. Both the actresses are to been paid huge amounts for their special appearances.

Abijeet, Akhil Sartak, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, and Syed Sohel Ryan are the final five. All the five will be competing against each other to win the winner title and prize money. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the finale episode will have a four-hour duration. The grand finale will air on December 20.