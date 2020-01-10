American actress, writer and singer Juliana Harkavy plays Dinah Drake aka Black Canary, as on the superhero series, Arrow, which is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow.

Harkavy became a series regular from Season Six of the show, and her character is of an undercover detective in Central City who later joins Oliver’s team, to take on the Black Canary mantle.

As the show’s final season is currently on air, we caught up with Juliana to chat about wrapping up the show and keeping a souvenir or two from the sets...

How did it feel to walk on the set for the first time in the final season?

I am always terrified on my first day of work, no matter how long I’ve been working on a show. That was the primary feeling I felt. And then, there was almost a sense of nostalgia. You want to make it special, and you want to make it count, because you know the show won’t be there forever.

It has been revealed that characters from the past will return to Arrow in the final season. Who are you most excited to see?

Josh Segarra — who plays Adrian ‘Prometheus’ Chase — will be coming back to Arrow this season. I love him. I think he brings real energy and fire to the show. I’m really excited to see him back. That’s a good one.

Who are you looking forward to interacting with most, at this year’s crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths?

To be honest, I can’t wait to interact with any of the other characters. Anyone from another show will be amazing. I mean, I’m super stoked for Batwoman. And it would be amazing to interact with Superman.

There are all these iconic characters that you can actually work with. That’s the dream. It’s going to be epic.

If you could swap roles with anybody on the show, who would it be?

That’s a really cool question. You know what? I don’t think I would swap roles with anybody. I wouldn’t. I mean, if I were to just answer the question,

I would say Thea (Queen, played by Willa Holland) because I think, she is an amazing character. I love her dialogue. I love her energy. I love her arc. But I don’t think I’d want to play anyone else. I feel right in Dinah’s shoes, and I feel like I was given her for a reason.

Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake / Black Canary

Have you got your eyes on any mementos that you want to ‘borrow’ from the set?

No, but I’ve already stolen three bo staffs. Maybe my badge? I’m not sure. Three bo staffs is honestly enough. Those are good to have.

Three of them?

Well, they are the training ones. But, yes. I took them all.

Is there anything you won’t miss about working on Arrow?

To be honest with you, I won’t miss the age makeup that much. I won’t. I love doing the actual work in the makeup, but I don’t necessarily enjoy the three hours it takes to put it on and the hour it takes to take it off.

As an actor, you spend a lot of time on your skincare – but then you find yourself brushing glue on your face, and putting all these things over your body. Why couldn’t we just FaceApp it? If we could do that, I’ll be old forever.

Arrow Season 8 airs on Colors Infinity every Wednesday at 11 pm.

— Team Indulge