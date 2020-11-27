The UK royal family "cannot stomach" watching Netflix's popular series The Crown which is based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a royal commentator.



Reports suggest that Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the second wife of Prince Charles, has been receiving online abuse due to her portrayal in the Netflix drama.



Due to this, "It's now been claimed some family members can't bear the thought of watching the new episodes", the report said.



ABC News royal contributor Omid Scoobie said on the Heir podcast that the family's issue is with the show nearing modern-day events, especially with season four that premiered on November 15 which introduces the late Princess Diana.



"I think as the show progress into the more present-day house of Windsor it becomes harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to even stomach the idea of watching it," the Independent news report quoted Scobie as saying.



"There is already a lot of talk about series five and series six," he added.



The two remaining seasons will be the last ones before the show officially ends with Princess Diana's death in 1997.



"Those working on the show did reach out the palace to see if there was an opportunity for fact-checking, but the answer was a firm no," Scobie added.



According to another royal source, the Queen loved the first season of The Crown, but remain unclear whether she has watched any others.

