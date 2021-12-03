Brenock O’Connor and Ronke Adekoluejo of Alex Rider on their characters and representation on the show

The British spy thriller series Alex Rider’s new season premieres this weekend. The series, which is based on the popular books of the same name, is touted as a pathbreaking one as it follows a skilled teenager, Alex Rider, who is recruited as a secret agent by the Department of Special Operations. In season one, Alex lives with his uncle Ian who is also a secret agent, and their American housekeeper Jack Bright. He lives a normal life of a teenager and is best friends with Tom Harris. But when Ian gets murdered during an investigation and is said to have died in a car accident, Alex discovers the truth. The department officials identify his special skills and pressure him to become a secret agent to infiltrate a controversial corrective academy for wayward children from rich families. However, the season ended on a dramatic note with the killing of Alex’s clone.

In Season 2 (which is based on the book, Eagle Strike), Alex unknowingly gets involved in the investigation of an attack on a journalist, when he befriends the latter’s daughter. Besides the gripping narrative, the interesting aspect of the new season is how inclusive it is. While Otto Farrant, Brenock O’Connor, and Ronke Adekoluejo reprise their roles as Alex, Tom, and Jack respectively, the actress playing Sabina Pleasure, the journalist’s daughter, is the British Indian Charithra Chandran. In an interview with Indulge, actors Brenock and Ronke reveal more about filming the show with the pandemic restrictions in place and why inclusivity is a key aspect of the new season. Excerpts:

How different was the experience of shooting during the pandemic?

Ronke: Shooting is always a new experience, you never really know what you are going to get. But because you are working with people who are your friends, you know that the day ahead is going to bring some kind of joy. We were being regularly tested for Covid and we had to isolate in Bristol when we weren’t shooting. It didn’t feel like a hindrance at all. It was all very safe. These moments brought us closer.

Brenock: After not working for a while, it was daunting to go back but things fell into place quickly. Shooting in Covid times was interesting but then I know of many of my mates who weren’t even able to work in coffee shops. So we had to just take the precautions, count our blessings, and make believe in a fantasy spy world, while the rest of the world was burning. It was a blessing to have some playtime in such a dark year.

How have your characters evolved in season 2?

Ronke: Jack is more outside of the home. She has her priorities and she is pursuing those with more attention. So this could leave room for her to overlook situations that she must actually be paying attention to. She is preoccupied but it’s not a problem for her because she wanted to get out of home, and she is happy now, at least for a while.

Brenock: Tom is a little bit more cautious, mature, and aware of the darker side of things, although not as much as Alex is. But Tom is slowly going to learn, he still has a good heart. He wants to believe that everything is going to be all right and he and Alex will have movie nights like earlier. I think the child-like naivety has definitely slipped, he is more aware of the dangers now.



What’s your perception of the topics dealt with on the show?

Ronke: I think we must not underestimate our youth especially those who are 12 and above. Information is literally at our fingertips today. If we as story and content creators give them softer versions of life, we could in a way prepare them for the realities of the world. I won’t say television is the best way to guide them but these kind of stories spark conversations and thoughts. If we can discuss mental health, safety procedures, love, commitment, and loyalty through a teenage spy series like Alex Rider then we are starting a conversation. It’s vital that young people have talking points to change the world that really needs to be changed. We need to fix this.

Brenock, you are a fan of the Alex Rider book series. Did that make it easier to play the role?

Tom in the books is completely different from Tom in the TV series. In the books he is another athletic blonde boy who is like Alex but without the training. So to be able to put a different spin on the character who has been established for 20 years in the books and have the trust of Anthony (Horowitz, the author of the books) and Guy (Burt, the creator of the show) is lovely. But it’s interesting to figure out how you fit into a story that is centered around a world your character doesn’t understand. You need to find some nuance. It’s a challenge I really enjoy.



What do you have to say about the representation on the show?

Ronke: It is a reflection of the world we live in. If we don’t portray a multi-culturally diverse and rich world then we are doing London and ourselves a disservice. It’s a show that goes out globally, and we wouldn’t want to paint an image that London is just white and male when it is not. There is so much colour and offerings, and Alex Rider reflects that.

Brenock: We are not patting ourselves too much on the back about it. I think it’s the minimum we are doing and it is something that is required of every production around the world. We are portraying life and that’s what TV should do and we still have so much to do. We are taking steps and moving forward.



Premieres December 4 on Sony LIV



