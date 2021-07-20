Friends: The Reunion to premiere on Indian television on Friendship Day this year in August

The International Friendship Day is just a few days away and what better way to celebrate it than watching the Friends: The Reunion show with your besties in the comfort of your home.

The much-anticipated show that streamed online earlier this year will premiere on Indian television on August 1. The Emmy nominated show celebrates 26 years of Friends that was first aired on NBC in 1994.

On the first Sunday of August this year, the reunion will be aired at different times on Zee English cluster's channels. For the first time in 17 years, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite for a special celebration of the beloved, smash-hit comedy series. This once-in-a-lifetime event honors the iconic series with a hilarious and heartfelt night full of laughter and tears. Taped on the original soundstage, FRIENDS: The Reunion finds the cast and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s unforgettable moments. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai; the list of both special appearances and awe-worthy moments from the reunion is endless!

If you are already in the mood to hang out with your friends considering how safe it is to hangout indoors rather than outdoors, then tune into &flix and &PrivéHD as both channels are telecast feature films that are sure to take you on a trip down memory lane. Witness iconic favourites such as Bad Boys II, Bolt, Thor Ragnarok, Hotel Transylvania 2, Peter Rabbit among others. Closer to the premiere of FRIENDS: The Reunion, the English movie channels will air a special curation of movies featuring the cast of FRIENDS such as Easy A, The Whole Nine Yards, The Bounty Hunter, Charlie’s Angels and more!

FRIENDS: The Reunion airs at 12PM, 5PM and 9PM on Zee Café and 1PM and 9PM on &flix and &PrivéHD on August 1