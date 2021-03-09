Starring Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte and Jackie Shroff, OK Computer promises a crazy ride into the future which is arriving faster than one could imagine. ​

The trailer of OK Computer, a sci-fi comedy starring Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte and Jackie Shroff released today. From the first look of it, the series promises a crazy ride into the future which is arriving faster than one could imagine.

Helmed by the makers of the cult films like Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, OK Computer focuses on the battle between ideologies – for and against technology. Over the course of six episodes, it poses the larger question - Has AI stopped being a boon and has instead begun to be harmful? But while the question is serious, it is explored, if not answered, with a big dose of humour, brought to screen with fine performances by seasoned actors like Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal and Kani Kusruti.



Watch the trailer here:



Speaking about the series, Producer & Co-writer Anand Gandhi said, “Here’s a thought worth chewing on: We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century - if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable? It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters, and a rollercoaster epic story."

"OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India," he adds.

The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium from March 26.

