Indian right-arm fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, reportedly pulled out of the fourth Test against England citing personal reasons. Now there have been reports suggesting that Jasprit may tie the knot with sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan this weekend in Goa. Although the cricketer hasn't confirmed anything as yet, tweets doing the rounds on social media say that the wedding will take place on March 14-15 in Goa.

According to reports, the BCCI issued a statement confirming that Jasprit had been released due to personal reasons. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," read the statement.

Since then, fans and social media users had been speculating about the cricketer's marriage. According to a media report, preparations for the wedding have been completed and the cricketer is likely to marry Sanjana.

Sanjana was a Miss India 2014 finalist and has been an anchor on Star Sports hosting shows for IPL, ICC, Cricket World Cup and Pro Badminton League.

